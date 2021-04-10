Kudermetova leaves Paula Badosa without end

04/10/2021 at 11:41 PM CEST

EFE

The Russian Veronika Kudermetova left the Spanish Paula Badosa without the final of the Charleston tournament after winning by 6-3 and 6-3, in one hour and 30 minutes, and she will bid for the title with Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, who previously beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

23-year-old tennis player from Kazan beat the Spanish for the third time, which he had beaten months ago in Abu Dhabi and in 2019 in Indian Wells.

Badosa could not round off a great week In which she had surpassed for the first time in her career two players ranked among the twenty best in the world, the Swiss Belinda Bencic but, above all, the Australian Ashley Barty, the first on the circuit in the quarterfinals.

The Spanish kept the type and looked for the reaction in the second set. She neutralized every advantage of the Russian until she reached 5-3 and closed the match.

Kudermetova will play her second final after the one she lost in Abu Dhabi. Her rival will be the Montenegrin Danka Kovinic who beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-3 and 6-2, in one hour and eighteen minutes to run as a contender for the trophy in Charleston.

Kovinic, 26, will seek his first title in a 500 tournament and the third in his career after those achieved in Istanbul in 2016 and Tianjin in 2015.

Kovinic, who had lost to Jabeur on the only occasion they had met, in Moscow 2018, gave no choice to his rival.