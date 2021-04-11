Kudermetova debuts her palmars at the Charleston tournament

The Russian Veronika Kudermetova debut their palmars with the conquest of the Charleston tournament after beating the Danka Kovinic from Montenegrin 6-4 and 6-2 in one hour and 37 minutes.

The Kazan tennis player, who had already beaten her opponent in the knockout stages in Shenzhen two years ago, on the only occasion they had met, showed a clear superiority over Kovinic, who suffered the third defeat in Charleston at the time. a final in his career.

Kudermetova rounded off the best week of her career. Finalist this year in Abu Dhabi, so far her only final, in which she was beaten by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, achieved a WTA success after leaving the American Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals and the Spanish Paula Badosa in the semifinals.