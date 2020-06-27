Kudai the Chilean band returns with a new version of Sin Despertar and other surprises | Instagram

After 16 years of releasing his single « Without awakening« one of the most famous youth bands of the moment returns to the stage with a new version of this theme.

The group Chilean became a whole trend on social networks quickly after announcing his return to the stage.

He group formed by the singers Bárbara Sepúlveda, Tomás Manzi, Nicole Natalino and Pablo Holman formed the band in the 2003 and gave rise to culture « emo« in the 2000s. However, in 2006 the disintegration of the group began when Natalino left the group.

It was then that the Ecuadorian

Gabriela Villalba it took its place to later disintegrate completely in 2010. For several years, the followers of the band thought that they would never again listen to their

themesBut they barely announced the new release and realized how wrong they were.

« Without awakening« It was one of the most chanted songs by his loyal fans and now in 2020 they surprise us with the new launching In addition to making himself known to two new members, he was one of the focus of attention.

Happy to launch ‘Without awakening’ version 2020 for all of you. Here we go, over and over again, « wrote Kudai on his official Instagram account.

It didn’t take long for users to react quickly to

video clip, which reached more than

140 thousand visits on Youtube Will this be the return of the fringe and the emo culture or a reinvention in the pop ballad? The band, to date has a total of five record works.

What does Kudai mean?

It is worth mentioning that Kudai it is an adaptation of the mapudungun kudai, « young worker » (although in reality this is said as küdawfe and kudau, a Castilianized way of writing küdaw, « work »).