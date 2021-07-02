Kubot and Melo take the place of the round of 16 at the expense of Middelkoop and Arends

07/02/2021

The Polish Lukasz kubot, number 17 of the ATP and the Brazilian tennis player Marcelo melo, number 19 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 32 at Wimbledon by 6-2 and 6-4 in an hour and twelve minutes to the Dutch Matwe middelkoop Y Sander arends, number 35 of the ATP and, number 92 of the ATP respectively. After this result, the players managed to qualify for the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The defeated pair could not break their opponents’ serve at any time, while the winners did it 3 times. Likewise, in the first service Kubot and Melo had a 72% effectiveness, 2 double faults and got 80% of the service points, while their rivals obtained a 72% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 56 % of service points.

During the round of 16 Kubot and Melo will face the winners of the match between Harri heliovaara Y Lloyd Glasspool against Aidan mchugh Y Alastair Gray.

The tournament Wimbledon Doubles Masc. It is held on an open-air lawn and a total of 64 couples can see their faces. Likewise, its celebration takes place from June 28 to July 11 in London.