Kubot and Melo qualify for the Wimbledon quarter-finals

07/05/2021

On 07/06/2021 at 12:45 CEST

The polish player Lukasz kubot, number 17 of the ATP and the Brazilian tennis player Marcelo melo, number 19 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 16 at Wimbledon because their opponents, the Finn Harri heliovaara, number 83 of the ATP and the British tennis player Lloyd Glasspool, number 99 of the ATP could not be presented. With this result, we will continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the quarter-finals.

In the quarterfinals, Kubot and Melo will play against the winners of the match in which they will face each other. Nikola Miektic Y Mate Pavic against Nikola Cacic Y Tomislav Brkic.

This tournament takes place in London between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.