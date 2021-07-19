Kubo, only if Januzaj leaves

Takefusa kubo is the name that draws attention to the txuri urdin environment. The name of the Madrid striker has been linked to Real as a possible reinforcement for this season, but the Japanese is not so much a goal of the club as an alternative in case Adnan

Januzaj abandon realistic discipline.

In the Anoeta offices the primary objective is to keep the important pieces of equipment and the Belgian is. The club wants to renew him, always within parameters adjusted to the current situation, because it considers that Januzaj it is a differential factor despite its lack of regularity. My no

Raiola He already knows the offer txuri urdin to extend the relationship of his represented but the Belgian does not finish seeing clearly its continuity in Donostia and probes other alternatives.

From Italy they pointed out yesterday that Lazio has him on its list of possible objectives, but the truth is that today a single offer for the player has not reached Real.

At La Real they are very clear that they are not going to give him away because the desire is for him to continue. Hence, if a sufficiently attractive offer does not arrive for the footballer, the idea is that Januzaj complete the remaining contract year with all that this entails, since the player would be free to negotiate with any other club from January 1 and could leave for free on July 1.

An attractive offer

But what is an attractive offer for the Real? We would talk about an offer of around 10 million euros, an amount that Anoeta considers unlikely that anyone will offer for Januzaj not so much for its quality as for the current situation of a market in which bartering, hiring free or very low-cost players are the dominant trend.

As it is, today it is most likely that Januzaj continue this season that is approaching its beginning dressed in txuri urdin, which would close the door upon the arrival of Take

Kubo.

Just in case, Robert

Olabe and his team have done their homework ‘tying’ the Japanese in case events take an unexpected turn, as happened last season with Martin

Odegaard. And it is that the agreement with Kubo and with Real Madrid it is total. The Japanese likes the idea of ​​stopping at the Real, although at the same time he is aware that the minutes in the Gipuzkoan team will not be cheap.

Yes Januzaj come out tomorrow, Kubo It would surely be presented in a few days, but as the days go by, the possibility of Kubo joining the Real will be diluted since the Japanese footballers, who will participate with his team in the Tokyo Olympic Games, has other interested teams and he will not wait forever for the topic of Januzaj is solved in a favorable way.

This situation does not seem to affect a Januzaj that on Saturday he left another of those goals to remember and an attendance at Carlos

Fernandez that once again made it clear that we are facing a differential footballer. If he wanted …