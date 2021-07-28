Kubo doesn’t lower the bar

Takefusa kubo is being the great sensation in the soccer tournament of the Olympic Games. The attacker of the Real Madrid has propelled the Japan team to the quarterfinals of the championship with three goals in three games that have been decisive for the Japanese team to achieve full group stage victories.

On the first day he scored the only goal in the victory against South Africa (0-1) with a great maneuver. With 20 minutes remaining, the white winger unleashed a game that was becoming very complicated for his team. He received a game change on the side of the area with exquisite control, he outlined himself to look for the goal with his left foot and a shot adjusted to the post was taken from the hat to give the victory to the local team.

Against MexicoIn the next game, he opened the marking as soon as he started with a great definition taking advantage of a lateral center. Japan ended up winning 2-1 to climb to the top of their group before meeting France. In the last game of the group stage Kubo he stretched his great scoring streak by making a bad rejection by the French goalkeeper. Japan’s superiority was so overwhelming that the coach decided to leave his great star on the bench at half-time to reserve him for the decisive matches.

Now to Japan already Take kubo awaits them New Zealand in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the future of the player remains unknown. The Real Madrid At the moment it is not proposed that he is part of the first team because at the moment he has extra community members to meet the allowed quota of three. Right now those who have a non-EU passport are Militao, Vinicius (in the process of becoming a Spanish citizen), Rodrygo Y Bale (due to Brexit).

Kubo has numerous offers to go on loan after playing on loans the last two seasons in Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe. The player is taking advantage of the showcase of the Games to make himself known in the elite while Madrid cannot make room for him in their squad

Read also