Kubo, a real option for Real Sociedad

07/15/2021 at 5:50 PM CEST

Takefusa Kubo is one of the options that Real Sociedad values ​​to reinforce the position of midfielder, as reported by Cadena SER. They already tried last season to have a replacement guarantee for Odegaard, but Villarreal ended up winning the game. Now, after the footballer lacks minutes in the current club, they seek to achieve the transfer for the next campaign.

He is one of the most realistic candidates for the sports director, Roberto Olabe. Not only because of the possibility of projection that the young footballer has, but also because of his discontent in these last two stages with Villarreal and Getafe, opens the doors to Real Sociedad. The player would have minutes in the team unlike what happened this season. And taking into account that having ownership is one of Real Madrid’s priorities, the club has asked about him again.

The most important thing for the white club is that the player continues to develop his potential to claim it when he is mature and quality enough to be an important figure in Real Madrid. The player showed two seasons ago a great level with Mallorca and they hope to find a new destination in which to grow again. Kubo does not fit into the plans that Ancelotti has set for the team andhe Real Madrid has already set its sale at fifteen million. However, the objective of Real Sociedad is the transfer of the footballer.