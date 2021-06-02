KTM 300 exc tpi Erzbergrodeo 2022: hard enduro

If you like Enduro, you have heard of Hard Enduro or extreme Enduro. In my opinion, this discipline comes from the following. For many years now, due to regulatory restrictions, the Enduro is not the Enduro of before. Proof of this, with few exceptions, was that heThe championships were won by riders who made the leap from motocross to Enduro. With less technique, but with more fervor and strength, they beat the Enduro in the specials (the timed zone in Enduro races). Santolino, Cervantes, went through the special stages at full speed, mistreating the skid plate. Without a doubt, in front of the chrono it was effective. The stage part did not usually have a penalty for the first swords and everything was decided in the chrono and there a trialero or endurero was sold for its lower speed.

More than 20 years ago, careers of special toughness began to flourish, where technique became important again. In fact, there were and are several specialists, many of them who came from trials. Among these races, one of the most famous is the Erzbergrodeo. This year the race that brings together around 1,500 endurance players has been canceled. But the one who comes will come back strong.

Graham Jarvis, Blazusiak (5 times), the giant David Kight, Salminem, the Spanish Alfredo Gomez … have been some of its winners, beating the Iron Giant, with an open pit mine in Austria as the setting. The start and the race itself is spectacular.

With the experience of its victories and riders, KTM has brought out this bike for those who seek endless routes of stones, mud and climbs that defy science.

In order to commemorate KTM’s career and victories in this prestigious event, the Austrian brand presents the KTM 300 Erzbergrodeo and offers you a special edition loaded with Power Parts.

The KTM Ready To Race motto is so true. In good hands, with a production KTM you can achieve good results in competition. For the more gourmets or technicians, KTM has an arsenal of special parts that enhance the bike. It’s true. I remember that with the orange seatposts from the Powerparts catalog, the front end of the 2-stroke KTM was less fighting, just as light, but less rebellious. Leaks, protections … This KTM 300 Erzbergrodeo is a compendium of some of the best power parts, put to the advice of their pilots and always with extreme Enduro as a mission.

This new KTM differs from the normal one in the following:

Chassis finished in orange and special graphic stickers Engine map change switch Front and rear drag straps, in case you resist a trailhead Rear brake lever safety cable Supersprox rear crown Factory tires and anodized hubs. Metzeler 6 days extreme tire Hand guard and clutch protector Electric radiator fan and protector Factory seat more non-slip The seatposts are also from the Power Parts catalog

With 103 kilos and an electric start in case you fall, along with a whole range of special parts will give you added pressure on your weekend outings or in competition. By motorcycle it will not be. Its price is 11,800 euros.