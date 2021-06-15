Ktm 250 adventure test | Motor

It maintains the characteristic aesthetics of the renowned Adventure with larger displacement: double lamppost, much of its mechanics exposed and fairings finished in acute angles to highlight the aggressiveness of the Austrian brand’s own design. In addition to its appearance similar to that of the largest motorcycles, something very impressive about this 250 is that it conveys the sensation of driving a motorcycle with a larger displacement for its wide handlebars and its overall girth.

The 249 cm3 displacement single-piston, water-cooled engine, coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, achieves the best expression of torque and power at the top of the tachometer. The 24 Nm of torque and 29.5 horses shine in the range of 7,000 to 9,000 revolutions, which is perfect for the route, but within the city and off-road it sins a bit in these numbers to start with more forcefulness.

The WP Apex suspensions with inverted fork in the front and monoshock in the rear allow a quite generous ground clearance for difficult terrain and a correct travel and hardness in any situation of street, road or uncovered, terrain in which the 250 Adventure behaves and adapts perfectly and offers a lot of comfort. The disc brakes on both axles have ABS that can be disengaged for handling in rough terrain, but they are usually short to stop the 180 pounds.

KTM 250 Adventure

Overall, the 250 Adventure is a very well-placed bike for all terrains. Simple to drive, very practical for everyday use, but robust for finding new routes. This versatility allows users to have a city, touring and off-road motorcycle in just one economic package, since its price is 19.5 million pesos.

Juan Pablo Clopatofsky Gutiérrez

Data sheet

Engine: Water-cooled single cylinder

Displacement: 249 cm3

Torque: 24 Nm at 7,000 rpm

Transmission: 6 Speeds

Power: 29.5 horsepower at 9,000 rpm

Fact

The instrument cluster is an LCD screen with all the engine operating data, odometer and trip distances. It lacks a color TFT display, as has become common in the market, and the main LED lights are also missed.