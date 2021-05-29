KSI vs. Jake Paul: KSI challenges Jake Paul and threatens to destroy his boxing career: “End this”

KSI wants to return to the ring to face Jake Paul. Getty images

There is still no match for Jake Paul and KSI has already raised its hand to return to the ring and face the ‘youtuber’. Recently, the British rapper threatened to destroy Paul’s boxing career and reiterate your wishes to return to the world of fights.

KSI, who was a rival to Logan Paul in the past, told Boxing Scene of plans to put on the gloves for a lawsuit: “I’m going to fight Jake Paul, I want to fight him. There’s a part of me that feels like I have to screw it up, “he assured.

The Internet celebrity also claimed that although he expects a more difficult match, he is confident that he can send him to the mat: “I know he’s going to be tougher than Logan, but I knocked him out. Jake is still thriving and that angers me. Soon I will be the one to end all this. “

Both ‘Problem Child’ and KSI have had various threats to face each other. In fact, In 2020 the two faced each other in a ring, after Jake boxed against Ali Eson Gib. And although the rivalry remained frozen, after the win against Ben Askren, The artist has expressed the intentions of holding a duel in the following months against the American.

On the other hand, KSI has had no activity since he defeated Logan Paul by decision. in 2019. Now he will try to stop the rise of Jake, who has been featured by adding a 3-0 mark.