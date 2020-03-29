Krzysztof Penderecki, famous for his music in The Shining and The Exorcist loses his life | Instagram

Krzysztof Penderecki, a famous Polish composer and conductor who gained worldwide recognition for his avant-garde works, noted for his music on hit films such as “The Shining” and “The Exorcist“as well as many others, he left for 86 years.

Polish-born artist Krzysztof Penderecki was born on November 23, 1933 in Debica, southern Poland, years later he would develop a prolific and successful career working with orchestras from Europe and the United States.

Its outcome came after dealing with a suffering For several years, the press reported that he quotes the Ludwig van Beethoven association, founded by his wife Elzbieta.

They also reported that Penderecki was at his home in Krakow, in the south of Poland in its last moments, as also reported by his family after announcing the news of his departure to media such as Radio Krakow and the PAP news agency.

The renowned music director also stood out for his music which was used in successful tapes such as The Shining “and” The Exorcist “was also winner of the prize Prince of Asturias of the Arts Spain in 2001 and four Grammys (1988, 1999, in two categories, and 2017).

Others participations in which they appear “Treno to the Victims of Hiroshima” (between 1959 and 1960) and “Requiem Pole” fueled its popularity.

His career started in 1959, with three of his works “Strophen”, “Emanations” and “The Psalms of David” which earned him prizes for a contest for young composers in Warsaw.

Penderecki He was characterized by a revolutionary and innovative artist in his way of composing and understanding music and instruments. He used unusual time sequences, sounds, and structures and his music with an overflowing wealth of sound effects.

Praised and also criticized by the musical medium, Penderecki Little by little it abandons its avant-garde language and its evolution is applauded by the general public.

He composer It is reconciled in some way with constructions more adapted to most music lovers.

But my music is still the same. Only the means of expression change, “he assured.

It is worth mentioning that the artist was somewhat inclined to an ideology religious Contrary to many composers of his generation, it was an essential part of his inspiration, partly due to a spirit of contradiction, according to the author.

When I was a student, religious music was prohibited. Later, for years, she continued to be despised by the (communist) authorities and was also badly received by my colleagues, “he said.

At the age of 18 years He was admitted to the Krakow Conservatory and studied Philosophy, Art History and Literature at the same time.

He was noted for his talent for composing and was teacher in major music schools around the world, in addition to being a member of numerous music academies.

His faithful dedication to music led him to create a Academy European which bore his name on a farm he owned in Luslawice, in south-eastern Poland.

He collaborated closely with stars like Jonny Greenwood, leader of the English rock group Radiohead, and the electronic music composer Aphex Twin, themselves who admired his work.

Until the end of his life he did not stop traveling and lead in many countries around the world, including Argentina or Colombia.