Krystal Silva would be won in Survivor for a powerful reason

Krystal Silva would be allowed to win in Survivor for a powerful reason | Instagram

The model, Kristal Silva one of the members of the competition of Survivor Mexico she would have a powerful reason to let herself win and she did it with the help of “Jaguars”. What was it that made her stand out?

Last Sunday, the followers of the program “Survivor Mexico“They witnessed the vibrant Extinction Game that put an end to the adventure of Kristal Silva, one of the most beloved and favorite participants who remains in the final stretch of the contest.

The “host of Venga la Alegría“It generated endless speculation that after his departure, they suggested, among other things, that” he has allowed himself to be won to fulfill an important personal commitment. She clarified what happened herself.

After her recent arrival in Mexico, Kristal Silva, gave a brief interview in which she ended up confessing the reasons that would lead her to let herself be won in the “Extinction Game“last Sunday, June 27, when she fell to Alejandra, captain of the Jaguar Tribe.

The “beauty queen“He ended up confirming some of the theories of the fans of the competition that were completely true since the participant will be getting married soon in August so he wanted to arrive in the best conditions.

You may be interested This is how Kristal Silva’s face from Survivor looked after a strong impact

It was for this reason that Kristal Silva decided to lose her opportunity in the survival reality show, and it is that apparently, Kristal had the goal of reaching the end and crowning herself as the winner, however, the production lengthened the reality show and that complicated everything which made him make the brave decision.

At one point, Tamaulipas native Yuselmi Kristal Silva Dávila revealed that the Survivor México production had no idea that she would let herself win in the Extinction Game, however, several of her companions apparently did have knowledge.

According to the host, the Jaguar tribe knew that they would let themselves be lost and opened this possibility by stating that the companions of the “model” knew their objective of leaving the competition, which is why they have been lost in the Group Immunity Game .

On the other hand, users on social networks have also launched strong comments about the performance of Cristál Silva Dávila, of whom they refer, did not show the best performance in the Game of Extinction, which was quite obvious that he let himself win.

It may interest you Filtering the list of finalists for Survivor Mexico, who will win?

The winner of contests such as “Miss Earth Mexico 2013” and “Our Beauty Mexico 2016”, would have had a strong impact that caused a scar on her face a few weeks ago.

Kristal Silva’s departure came when she was chosen to compete against Alejandra. During the competition, they had to place pieces of wood to build a bridge and then build a bridge. The one that lasted the longest was the presenter of the Tv Azteca morning, which caused her health in Survivor Mexico.

The contestant noted that she had mixed emotions, although she acknowledged that she realizes that she is a person with strength.

After his departure, these were the words of the

I feel very happy and at the same time sad, because I left this long road that I traveled with each of you, I did not expect it to be so fast. Thankful to God for putting me here, because when I arrived I did not even know that it was Survivor, I did not get to measure the magnitude and adventure of the event.

It may interest you. He doesn’t like his clothes! Legarreta “left Galilea Montijo down”