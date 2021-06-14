Krychowiak, the first expelled from the Eurocup, will not play against Spain

06/14/2021 at 7:57 PM CEST

.

The Polish Grzegorz Krychowiak He was the first expelled from Euro 2020 after receiving the second yellow in the match between his team and Slovakia, and will miss the second match of the group stage against Spain.

Krychowiak will be absent in the match between Poland and Spain in Seville, after a tough tackle that earned him his second yellow.

A few minutes after the former Sevilla had to leave the field leaving his team with ten, Skriniar achieved one to two for the Slovaks.

The Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, Poland coach, will have to rebuild his midfield for the game against Luis Enrique.