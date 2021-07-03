Krunic and Stojanovic qualify for the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021 at 3:30 PM CEST

Serbian players Aleksandra krunic Y Nina stojanovic, number 57 of the WTA and number 55 of the WTA respectively met the forecasts by winning by 7-5 and 6-3 to the germans Mona barthel Y Julia Wachaczyk, number 212 of the WTA and number 97 of the WTA respectively in the round of 32 of Wimbledon. With this result, we will continue to see the winners of this match during the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The match data show that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, obtained 67% of their first serve, committed 3 double faults, and managed to win 64% of their service points. As for the defeated couple, they managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, achieved 67% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and won 56% of their service points.

After this match, the round of 16 will take place in which Krunic and Stojanovic will face the Canadians Sharon fichman Y Giuliana Olmos.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) occurs between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 63 couples are presented.