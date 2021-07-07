Krunic and Stojanovic prevail in the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/05/2021

On 07/06/2021 at 11:45 AM CEST

The Serbs Aleksandra krunic Y Nina stojanovic, number 57 of the WTA and number 55 of the WTA respectively did not have to work hard to win in the round of 16 of Wimbledon because their rivals, the Canadian Sharon fichman already the mexican player Giuliana Olmos, numbers 28 and 26 of the WTA did not appear to the party. With this result, we will continue to see the winning pair in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

In the quarterfinals, the winners will play against the winners of the match between Asia Muhammad Y Jessica pegula against Su-Wei Hsieh Y Elise mertens.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) is held between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 63 couples participate in this competition.