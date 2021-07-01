Krunic and Stojanovic manage to qualify for the round of 32 at the expense of Carter and Stefani

07/01/2021 at 2:30 PM CEST

Serbian players Aleksandra krunic Y Nina stojanovic, number 57 of the WTA and number 55 of the WTA respectively won in two hours and one minute by 3-6, 6-4 and 7-5 to the American player Hayley carter already the brazilian player Luisa stefani, numbers 25 and 23 of the WTA in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, the tennis players take the place for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The losing couple managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, while the winners, for their part, also managed 5 times. In addition, Krunic and Stojanovic had 62% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and got 58% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their rivals was 75%, they did not double faults and they achieved 62% of the service points.

During the round of 32, Krunic and Stojanovic will face the winners of the match that will face Mona barthel Y Julia Wachaczyk against Aliaksandra Sasnovich Y Clara Tauson.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.