Kroos and Gündogan consider leaving the national team after the European Championship

German midfielders Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gündogan are considering leaving their national team when the Eurocup ends, according to reports from “Sport Bild” magazine. In the case of Kroos it is not something completely new as the Real Madrid player had previously said publicly that he would make a decision after the tournament.

Gündogan, for his part, according to “Sport Bild”, has been upset by the fact that a debate arose in Germany about whether there was room for him in the national team despite the good performance he has been showing at Manchester City.

Kroos and Gündogan were in the starting lineup in the 1-0 loss to France, although there was earlier debate about whether one of the two positions in the double pivot should not be for Joshua Kimmich, who played as a right back.

Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, both from Bayern, are considered the natural relays of Kroos and Gündogan in the German national team. After the tournament, former Bayern coach Hansi Flick will assume the reins of the national team and many expect him to bet on the duo of Kimmich and Goretzka.

Kroos, 31, and Gündogan, 30, could still, by age, reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Two other veterans, Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller, seem to want to remain in the national team after the tournament.

Müller wants to speak to Flick first before making a decision while Hummels has expressed his wish to be in Qatar. Hummels and Müller were out of the national team for three years because Löw wanted to give younger players opportunities. However, in the face of the tournament Löw opted to recover them and the two are considered as permanent starters.