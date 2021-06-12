Kron wins after the disqualification of Rui Costa and Carapaz continues to lead

06/11/2021 at 6:07 PM CEST

.

Danish Andreas Kron (Lotto) achieved victory in the sixth stage of the Tour of Switzerland after the disqualification of the Portuguese Rui Costa (Emirates), who reached the finish line first but performed in the last meters a maneuver considered illegal by the judges.

The sixth stage ran between Fiesch and Disentis-Sedrun, over a 162-kilometer route with three first-class passes and a new high finish with 9 kilometers of ascent.

The day began with the incidence of the abandonment of the Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), winner of two stages, due to a minor cold, and of four BikeExchange riders, including the Australian Lucas hamilton, who was sixth overall.

In the first kilometers there was a high pace and a first break that lasted little, with the French Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck), the Spanish Marc soler (Movistar) and the Italians Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck) and Antonio Nibali (Trek-Segafredo).

The chasing group managed to catch up with the escapees and together they rolled with intermittent escape attempts until, with 42 kilometers to go, David de la Cruz (Emirates) changed his pace and managed to leave alone.

Of the cross maintained confidence until his forces began to fail him and the pursuing group composed of the Portuguese Rui Costa (Emirates), the Danish Andreas Kron (Lotto) and the Austrian Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain), who fought for victory at Dissentis-Sedrun, the finish line located at 1,413 meters of altitude.

For the triumph they fought Rui Costa Y Kron, once Pernsteiner it was ruled out slowing down. The Portuguese entered first, but an illegal maneuver prevented him from winning the stage after extensive deliberation by the judges, who took more than twenty minutes to analyze the images.

The main platoon with the leader, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos), reached the finish line at 2:49, without the general classification undergoing changes.

The general continues to lead Carapaz, with 26 seconds over the Danish Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Premier Tech) and 33 on Julian Alaphilippe, second and third, respectively. Fourth is the German Maximilian schachmann (Bora) at 38 and fifth Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-NIPPO) at 1:11.

The seventh stage, between Disentis-Sedrun and Andermatt and with 23 kilometers, will be the second time trial of the Tour of Switzerland. It is a little longer than the first one on the opening day, which was 11 kilometers, and has the ascent to Oberalpass, a first-class port.