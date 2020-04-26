Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD It came to Nintendo Switch at the beginning of this month of April 2020, so it is not relatively long since we can play this generation Playstation 2 platforms wherever we want, when we want and how we want. While Krom Studios, the company in charge of creating this franchise and its subsequent ports to other platforms, expressed its desire to also transfer the second and third titles to the hybrid console, now they have made it clear that they would like to develop a fifth installment, but unfortunately, at this time they do not have the adequate resources to carry it out.

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 5 could be a reality in the future, if Krom Studios had more resources

In a new interview to the English-speaking portal Nintendo Everything, Steve stamatiadis, a member of Krom Studios and creator of Ty the Tasmanian Tiger, has commented on his interest in creating a fifth game in this saga and, unlike the fourth, which arrived in 2015, This would not be a side scrolling title, but a full-blown 3D platformer:

Yes, of course, we have talked a lot about it. If we made a TY 5, it would be a 3D platforms. But we also have a resource problem. For that kind of game, we would need a much bigger team and a bigger budget, because everything is so much bigger. We would like to achieve this, but it is not something we can do on a limited budget. With the expectations that exist today in terms of graphics and how everything should look now, we would need a much larger budget. The scale is very large. In his comment, the main TY 1 scam team made up of a number of 20 to 25 people, but now we are only about 12.

Therefore, it is clear that the main problem of Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 5 today is the lack of resources of its creators. And you, do you think we will get to see this title someday?

