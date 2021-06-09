Kroger to Hire 10,000 New Workers Nationwide: How to Apply



Photo: Gregory Shamus / .

There is good news for job seekers, as the supermarket chain Kroger announced that it will hold a hiring event this Thursday to fill 10,000 jobs. in their stores.

In the event, virtual interviews will be held, thus physically in the stores, with the people who want to work carrying out the different operations that the stores need. Also expect to hire staff for their e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistics areas.

In addition to its Kroger stores, the company will also contract for other brands it owns such as Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter and Ralphs.

The event is open to all people and you can register on this website.

You should know that the company has a national average salary of around $ 15.50 per hour. In March, Kroger said it planned to invest $ 350 million to raise the average wage for workers to $ 16 an hour, as reported on CNBC.

In a press release, Kroger added that Your job benefits include a school tuition reimbursement program, mental health counseling, and grocery discounts, electronic products and streaming services.

In this way, Kroger joins the large chain stores that are increasing their salaries to attract more workers.

It should be remembered that Kroger has been hiring since the beginning of the year, but this is its first hiring event that it does physically and virtually nationwide.

The company added 100,000 employees during the Covid pandemic, but a Kroger spokesperson said many of those workers have returned to the jobs they had before the pandemic.

The store chain had 468,000 employees at the end of 2020, a figure that, according to the company, is similar to the amount it had before the pandemic.

Kroger shares are up nearly 23% since January of this year.

