Kroger employee bonus. The Kroger supermarket chain announced that it will pay a bonus of $ 400 to full-time employees and $ 200 to part-time employees as a reward for their dedication to keeping stores clean, safe and orderly during the pandemic, according to a press release from the company.

The “Thank You Pay” will be paid in two installments on May 30 and June 18 to those who qualify.

“Our employees have been essential in guaranteeing food to the country while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phase of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our employees for their amazing work during this historic phase, we offered a special pay in March, April, and May, ”said Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen.

According to Kroger, the $ 130 million that will go to the “Thank Yo Pay” is in addition to the “Appreciation Pay” that they first gave essential workers for their efforts during the start of the pandemic in March. It also follows several “Heo Bonuses” that were awarded in April and will continue until May 23.

Kroger also announced that it will continue to provide emergency leave pay to employees affected by the virus or experiencing symptoms.

Kroger orders mandatory use of face masks for employees of all its stores

Kroger, which has some 2,757 supermarkets in 35 states in the United States and the District of Columbia, had ordered to implement the policy of employee masks in stores in some cities.

In an email to its customers, the company will provide masks to all its associates. Employees are also given the option to bring their face masks from their homes, according to local media in Cincinatti, Ohio, where Kroger is based.

Kroger also informed that it will provide another type of facial protection for those workers who for medical or other reasons cannot wear masks.

Customers are also advised to go to the stores with masks in the email, as it is a recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid the spread and spread of the virus.

Democrats approve $ 3 trillion bailout

The lower house of the United States, controlled by the Democratic opposition, approved on Friday a new rescue plan worth 3 trillion dollars – which the White House opposes – to face the crisis caused by the pandemic.

In addition, Democrats also approved a rule change that allows the lower house to hold remote votes and hearings for the duration of the coronavirus emergency.

The rescue plan was approved with 208 votes in favor and 199 against (14 of them Democrats), although its future is doubtful since the Republicans, who oppose it, have already announced that they will block it in the Senate.

The economic package includes a trillion dollars to rescue states and local governments, as well as another round of direct payments of $ 1,200 to taxpayers with incomes below $ 75,000 a year, this time including undocumented immigrants.

