Kristoffersson and Taylor win Extreme E’s Ocean X-Prix for RXR

Extreme E moves to the rhythm of Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor, RXR drivers duo. And it is that the pair of pilots of the team of Nico Rosberg has achieved victory in the Ocean X-Prix as they already did at the inaugural meeting in Saudi Arabia. With this triumph, Kristofferson and Taylor remain unbeaten after an event in which Stéphane Sarrazin and Jamie Chadwick were second in the Veloce Racing Odyssey 21. For its part, the JBXE team has scored third place despite not seeing a goal in the final, the same situation that Cristina Gutiérrez has experienced with the X44 car.

The grand final, finally with four vehicles in parallel, started with an intense start in which Molly Taylor and Cristina Gutiérrez signed the best start, largely because Stéphane Sarrazin was closed by his rivals. However, the good work of the Burgos pilot was of little use, since in the first corner the Odyssey 21 of RXR and X44 were touching, taking the worst part the Spanish pilot. In fact, Molly Taylor could take the lead of the race ahead of Stéphane Sarrazin, as Cristina Gutiérrez was standing with the Team X44 4×4.

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky had the same luck with JBXE’s car after damaging the transmission, which left the grand final in a duel to two at the first exchange. A battle that continued throughout the first round with a Molly Taylor who held the pressure of Stéphane Sarrazin. In fact, the Rosberg X Racing driver managed to reach the stop area ahead of the French, just when the red flag was showing for all incidents of the first turn. In this situation, the race restarted at one lap, with a new start with the two cars still in contention.

The second outing was for Johan Kristoffersson and Jamie Chadwick. The Swede prevailed in a solvent way, thus taking the first step towards the final triumph. In fact, Kristoffersson managed to put land in between to win the victory in a comfortable way, as Chadwick crossed the finish line 14 seconds behind the talented Scandinavian driver. A result that allows Molly Taylor and Johan Kristoffersson to reproduce the triumph they achieved in the Desert X-Prix, thus being the only pair of pilots to win an X-Prix. For its part, the podium was completed by Timmy Hansen and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky when traveling a few more meters the passenger car pilot than Cristina Gutiérrez.

Before the grand final the ‘Shootout’ was played, the consolation final in which Acciona -Sainz and Sanz-, Chip Ganassi -LeDuc and Price- and Andretti United -Hansen and Munnings- took part. A duel to three in which Carlos Sainz showed his talent with an exit in which he beat Timmy Hansen with a great interior at the first corner. Despite everything, problems at the stop with Laia Sanz’s belts left everything open. With a masterful relay in which he imposed his salvake rhythm and aggressiveness, Kyle LeDuc achieved the victory for Ganassi after beating Catie Munnings and Laia Sanz. The Spanish driver finished second.

Extreme E 2021 Season Ocean X-PRIX Final Results

Pos.PilotsTeamTime 1stJohan Kristoffersson / Molly Taylor

Rosberg X Racing21: 52.0

2nd Stéphane Sarrazin / Jamie ChadwickVeloce Racing + 14.67

3rd Kevin Hansen / Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky

JBXE

DNF

4th Sébastien Loeb / Cristina Gutierrez

Team X44

DNF