Kristoffersson and Taylor prevail in the X-Desert semifinal

The X-Desert has offered the first moments of real tension with the dispute of the first parallel races in the history of Extreme E. After a day on Saturday with a qualifying format that led the drivers to ride alone, the development of the semifinal, the ‘Crazy Race’ and the ‘Shoot Out’ has shown that airborne dust was a factor to take into account, although that did not prevent us from seeing moments of emotion, such as the start of the semi-final. And it is that in the first meters it has been gestated the triumph of Johan Kristofferson and Molly Taylor with the Odyssey 21 of the Rosberg X Racing team.

The day began with the semifinal. Sébastien Loeb, Carlos Sainz and Johan Kristoffersson starred in an outing to the limit, in which all occupied the first position for a few moments. With everything, Kristoffersson imposed his law with a different line after a gentle touch between Loeb and Sainz. From that moment on, the two Dakarian pilots were trapped in the cloud of suspended dust. The change of pilots with the entry into action of Molly Taylor, Cristina Gutiérrez and Laia Sanz did not change anything and Kristoffersson and Taylor’s RXR team were victorious and the first ticket for the final. The second ticket was for the X44 team of Loeb and Gutiérrez.

Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings have authoritatively won the ‘Crazy Race’.

The script for the ‘Crazy Race’ was identical. Timmy Hansen, Oliver Bennett and Jenson Button had a very tight start in which the rest of the race was decided. In fact, the Swede Hansen managed to place the Odyssey 21 of the Andretti United team in first position, since he was not going to lose at any time. Catie Munnings completed the job and got the last ticket to the final. Oliver Bennett and Christine Giampaoli closed the ‘Crazy Race’ more than 30 seconds behind the winners, while Jenson Button and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky could not keep up with their rivals and closed the race 1 minute and 6 seconds from the head .

Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez lead the X-Desert classification

For its part, the ‘Shoot Out’ has not had three cars, since Veloce Racing has had to give up racing today after the damage suffered by the team’s Odyssey 21 after Stéphane Sarrazin’s accident. There was thus a face-to-face duel between Chip Ganassi and Abt Cupra. Battle a bit decaffeinated and that ended before time, since Kyle LeDuc suffered an accident after hitting Claudia Hürtgen’s Odyssey 21, mishap that caused the ‘Shoot Out’ to end abruptly under red flag and with victory of Mattias Ekström and Claudia Hürtgen almost by default.

Semifinal, ‘Crazy Race’ AND ‘sHOOT OUT’ of the X-Desert of the 2021 season of Extreme E

P. Drivers Team Semifinal time

1st Johan Kristoffersson / Molly Taylor

Rosberg X Racing

11: 12,950

2nd Sébastien Loeb / Cristina Gutierrez

Team X44

+ 28.9103ºCarlos Sainz / Laia Sanz

Acciona Sainx XE

+1: 06.828P.PilotsTeam ‘Crazy Race’ time

1st Timmy Hansen / Catie Munnings

Andretti United Extreme E

11: 30.5642ºOliver Bennett / Christine Giampaoli

Hispano-Suiza Xite Energy

+ 30.3423ºJenson Button / Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky

JBXE + 1: 06.662P. DriversTeam Shoot Out Time

1ºMattias Ekström / Claudia Hürtgen

Abt cupra

5: 07.187

2nd Kyle LeDuc / Sara PriceChip Ganassi + 21,716