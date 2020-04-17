Actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund in “Game of Thrones,” revealed on March 16 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, known for having played Tormund in the series “game of Thrones“He assured on Instagram that he has recovered from coronavirus COVID-19.

“We are fully recovered and in good shape after I became infected with coronavirus, and my wife probably also did. Gry Molvær Hivju“He noted in his publication on this social network that he accompanied with a photograph with his wife.

“After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more weeks at home after being free from symptom, finally we are healthy and safe, “he added.

The interpreter revealed on March 16 that he had tested positive in the coronavirus test.

“We were fortunate to have only mild symptoms COVID-19 ″, indicated after having overcome the disease.

“We send our love and our thoughts to all people where the virus has hit the hardest, and to all those who have lost their loved ones by the coronavirus. Thank you all for your support and please remain vigilant, respect the distance, wash your hands and, above all, take care of each other in these strange times, “he added.

Although his character from Tormund As a minor role in the complex narration of “Game of Thrones”, Hivju became one of the fans’ favorite actors in the epic fantasy series of HBO and made a memorable duet with Kit harington (Jon Snow).

After the overproduction that adapted the novels of George R.R. Martin, the Norwegian has appeared in series like “Twin” and “Beck”.

The positive for coronavirus reached Hivju when he was filming the second season of “The witcherFantasy series of Netflix which he recently joined and whose first batch of episodes premiered in 2019 with Henry Cavill as the protagonist giving life to Geralt de Rivia.

With information from EFE