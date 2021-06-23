Kristina Kucova defeats tennis player Jia-Jing Lu in the qualifying round

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 05:45 CEST

Slovak tennis player Kristina kucova, number 162 of the WTA, met expectations by winning the qualifying round at Wimbledon in one hour and eleven minutes 6-2 and 6-2 to china Jia-Jing Lu, number 221 of the WTA. With this triumph, the tennis player adds new points to her ranking to be able to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The match data reflects that Kucova managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained a 74% first serve, did not commit any double fault, and managed to win 82% of the service points. As for the Chinese tennis player, she could not break her rival’s serve at any time, she had a 68% first serve, made a double fault and managed to win 48% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, at this stage of the competition a total of 128 players face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.