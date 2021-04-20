Kristin Smith Disproves Rumors of Anti-Bitcoin Measures!

Kristin Smith, CEO of the Blockchain Association, dismisses rumors that the United States Department of the Treasury was close to taking action against Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies.

The truth is, cryptocurrencies plummeted on Sunday. Due to unconfirmed rumors that the Treasury Department could increasingly crack down on the sector. Under the pretext of preventing money laundering.

Because of this, Fundstrat’s Leeor Shimron said: “There has been a lot of rumor and speculation about what pushed the market down over the weekend.”

Likewise, Diego Morín, analyst at IG Markets remarked: “Bitcoin has lost up to 14% after speculation that the United States Treasury may be seeking to crack down on money laundering activity related to cryptocurrencies. ».

Kristin Smith dismisses rumors about anti-Bitcoin measures

Indeed, the value of Bitcoin has skyrocketed this year, but the sharp drop in its price this weekend appears to have been triggered by an unconfirmed rumor on Twitter that the Treasury Department was planning to crack down on laundering schemes. of money related to cryptocurrencies.

In particular, in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, Kristin Smith debunked the reports, stating that it was the responsibility of the Justice Department to charge the companies with money laundering.

Certainly Kristin Smith speaks via a Twitter thread about the unconfirmed rumors:

“There has been enormous confusion in recent days regarding what the Treasury can or cannot do regarding the regulation and enforcement of cryptocurrencies. Indeed, here are the facts, a theory about the source of confusion.

1 / There has been a tremendous amount of confusion over the past few days regarding what Treasury may or may not be doing re: crypto regulation and enforcement. Here are the facts + a theory over the source of confusion. – Kristin Smith (@KMSmithDC) April 19, 2021

Similarly, Smith continues his explanation around the case:

“First, you have to be clear about who does what: the Secretary of the Treasury is not involved in enforcement decisions. In other words, the execution is in charge of career professionals in the Treasury.

2 / First, come clarity on who does what: The Treasury Secretary is not involved in enforcement decisions – only regulatory policy decisions. Enforcement is handled by career professionals at Treasury, including the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and OFAC. – Kristin Smith (@KMSmithDC) April 19, 2021

Cryptocurrency regulation?

Very important: «Yellen has not created a Working Group that is analyzing the regulation of cryptocurrencies. But this could change in the future.

As a fun fact, “The lesson is: beware of tweets from suspicious accounts. Instead, get to know the real financial system bodies, which can and do shape the regulatory game.

end / Lesson is: beware the ALL CAPS tweets from suspect accounts. Instead, get to know the actual financial system bodies who can and do shape the regulatory game. – Kristin Smith (@KMSmithDC) April 19, 2021

Notably, for Smith, events like Coinbase’s listing on Nasdaq offer evidence of the growing market validation for the crypto industry. A phenomenon that the Washington authorities can hardly ignore.

Blockchain Association pushes to talk about cryptocurrency regulations

For its part, the US-based cryptocurrency advocacy group Blockchain Association is pressuring key figures in the Biden administration to advocate for more favorable regulation.

So, Kristin Smith, indicated that the group is still in the process of scheduling meetings with high-ranking White House officials, including Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen.

If anything, citing Yellen’s comments that the main utility of cryptocurrency is “illicit financing,” Smith said the association’s main goal was to help the Treasury chief “understand the value of cryptocurrency networks. ».

“Our number one priority is to help Yellen understand that cryptocurrencies go beyond the financing of criminal companies.”

And so, do you agree with Kristin Smith’s allegations, about the measures against Bitcoin? Let me know in the comment box.

Finally, at the time of writing this article, Bitcoin is beginning to recover. Trading above $ 55,000. This is recorded by our internal Crypto Online tool.

I retire with this phrase from Arthur Schopenhauer: “The amount of useless rumors that a man can bear is inversely proportional to his intelligence.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related