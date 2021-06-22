Kristie Ahn passes Wimbledon round

06/22/2021 at 10:30 PM CEST

Kristie ahn, American, number 118 of the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in one hour and forty-four minutes by 1-6, 7-5 and 6-2 to Caroline dolehide, American tennis player, number 163 of the WTA. With this victory, Ahn manages to add new points to his ranking to be able to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

Dolehide managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, while Ahn, for his part, managed it 7 times. In addition, Ahn achieved 68% in the first service, 4 double faults and 51% of the service points, while his rival had 70% of the first service and 7 double faults, managing to win 49% of the serve points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to get the highest possible points to obtain a place in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.