Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo to write a new ‘wicked’ version of ‘Cinderella’

Going Deadline we have learned that Disney is developing a new film without a definite title that will be based on the story of the universally famous Cinderella. The media advances that the do formed by Kristen Wiig and Annnie Mumolo will rejoin their forces as they already did in the successful ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’, with Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions producing the film.

Wiig and Mumolo will co-write this new fairy tale described as a musical comedy that reimagines the Cinderella classic from the point of view of Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine, the infamous and wicked stepsisters. It stretches from early childhood to the marriage of his “beloved” stepsister and beyond, following the sisters as they fight to defend their family’s legacy.

It is not confirmed at the moment if Wiig and Mumolo will also star in the film or if Wiig will reprise her role as Cinderella on Saturday Night Live. Regarding the aforementioned ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’, it is a comedy full of funny musical numbers and crazy adventures about two middle-aged women who undertake the adventure of their lives.

It seems that Disney will continue to reinvent stories based on its classic villains, with films like ‘Malfica’ or the future ‘Cruella’ starring Emma Stone that will hit theaters and Disney + in May. The studio is also developing ‘Gaston and LeFou’, a prequel to ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for Disney + where Luke Evans and Josh Gadd will reprise their roles.