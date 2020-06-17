Los Angeles, USA

Kristen Stewart will play Lady Di in « Spencer », a film about three specific days in the life of Princess Diana of Wales to be directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín.

Deadline portal assured this Wednesday that this project is being presented in the Cannes virtual market (Marché du Film) to potential investors with the aim of starting filming in 2021.

Steven Knight, who wrote the movie « Eastern Promises » (2007) and who created the series « Peaky Blinders », has signed the script for this film. about Lady Di’s doubts and dilemmas that eventually led her to sever ties with the British royal family.

« We all grew up, at least that’s how my generation did, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is, » said Larraín.

« Normally, the prince arrives and finds the princess, proposes her marriage and in the end becomes queen. That is a fairy tale. But when someone decides not to be the queen and says ‘I prefer to go and be myself’, it is a great big decision, a reverse fairy tale. I have always been surprised by that and I think it had to be very difficult to do. That is the heart of the film, « he explained.

The action for « Spencer » will take place over a Christmas weekend before Lady Di separates from Prince Charles, so she will not, in principle, address his death in 1997 in a car accident.

Larraín, one of the most admired Latin American filmmakers on the contemporary scene, has played with reality in many of his films such as « Jackie » or « Neruda » (both from 2016), two very free glances at Jacqueline Kennedy and Pablo Neruda, respectively.

And his presentation in 2012 to the general public with « No » was also closely linked to a historical event: the plebiscite in 1988 that the dictator Augusto Pinochet lost to remain in power.

In the case of « Spencer », Larraín was very interested in the « iconic » meaning of Lady Di.

« Millions upon millions of people, not just women, empathized with her. We decided to get into a story about identity and about how a woman somehow decides not to be the queen. She is a woman who, throughout the film , decides, and realizes, that she wants to be the woman she was before meeting Carlos, « he explained.

Although he achieved fame, especially among young audiences, for the « Twilight » movie saga, Stewart has turned away in recent years from major projects to dedicate his efforts to a more minority and risky cinema.

Thus, the actress has participated in films such as « Still Alice » (2014), « Clouds of Sils Maria » (2014), « Café Society » (2016), « Personal Shopper » (2016) or « Seberg » (2019).