Kristen Stewart wears a ring that sparks marriage rumors

About to present the film in which he plays Lady Di in Venice, Kristen Stewart seems to have married his girlfriend.

Kristen Stewart has been working on a rather ambitious project for which she has the eyes of the world once again on her, as this time she will play Diana Spencer on screen and the film will premiere worldwide at the Venice Film Festival.

However, before being in Italy, Kristen seems to have done something in her private life with which the public interest has once again rested on her actions and it is a matter of the personal life of who was named “Actress of the decade ”according to the Hollywood Critics Association in 2019.

It turns out that Kristen and her girlfriend Dylan Meyer were seen in Los Angeles accompanied by their bodyguards, but the detail that attracted the most attention was that they both wore rings on the ring finger of their left hands, so rumors immediately began to circulate. of your marriage.

After her past relationships became so mediatic and at some point gained more strength than her own work, Kristen has preferred to remain hermetic on issues of her personal life, so she still does not reveal if she and Dylan joined before the law or if it was a simple coincidence. In any case, since June their followers encouraged them to marry soon.