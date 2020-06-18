Going Deadline we have learned that Kristen Stewart (‘Personal Shopper’) will play Princess Diana in a future drama titled ‘Spencer’, which will have the direction of Pablo Larrain (‘Jackie’).

Written by Steven Knight (‘Eastern Promises’), the film will cover a critical weekend in the early’ 90s, when Diana decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was not working and she felt the need to stray from a path that someday will make her Queen. The film will run for three days, on one of the Princess of Wales’ last Christmas holidays at the Windsor House.

The film will not deal with Diana’s tragic death after leaving the palace, but will examine the deterioration in her relationship with her husband and their enormous love for their children, Prince William and Prince Henry. Larran himself produced the film together with his partners Juan de Dios, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski and Paul Webster.

The project will be presented at the impending virtual Cannes market, in a production expected to start in early 2021.