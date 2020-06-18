Kristen Stewart prepares to play Lady Di in Spencer | Instagram

The famous actress Kristen Stewart will give life to Lady Diana in « Spencer« a film directed by the Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín.

The plot will mainly address three specific days in the life of Diana of Wales, the writer of the movie « Eastern Promises » (2007) Steven knight, also creator of the « Peaky Blinders » series, has focused the script on the doubts and dilemmas of Lady Di that led him, finally, to break ties with the Royal family British.

Diana and Carlos in Indonesia in 1989.

It may interest you Kristen Stewart could be the first lesbian superheroine in Marvel

This project has been presented to potential investors in the Cannes virtual market (Marché du Film) with the aim of starting filming in 2021, according to the Deadline portal.

We all grew up, at least that’s how my generation did, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is, « said Larraín.

Carlos and Diana at their wedding. AP

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The essence of the film is when the « queen » decides to invest the « Fairy tale »

Normally, the prince arrives and finds the princess, proposes marriage to her and in the end becomes queen. That is a fairy tale. But when someone decides not to be the queen and says ‘I’d rather go and be myself’, it’s a great big decision, a reverse fairy tale. I’ve always been surprised by that and I think it had to be very difficult to do. That is the heart of the film, « he explained.

Diana of Wales after their divorce. AP

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

The plot will be developed in one Christmas time, a weekend before Lady Di He wanted to separate from Prince Charles, so his departure will not be a central point at the beginning of history, specifically in regard to the accident that took his life in 1997.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The filmmaker, Larraín He is one of the most admired Latin American figures on the contemporary scene, who, in films like « Jackie » or « Neruda » (both from 2016), two very free glances at Jacqueline Kennedy and Pablo Neruda.

Also in 2020 He presented « No », which is closely linked to a historical event regarding that of 1988, which the dictator Augusto Pinochet lost to remain in power.

You can also read Diana from Wales and the daughter she had in India that would make her very proud today

In the case of the facts surrounding the Wale’s princessLarraín leaned towards the great meaning that Lady Di represents.