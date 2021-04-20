Kristen Stewart could play Snow White again, but now for Disney

Between 2008 and 2012 the popularity of Kristen Stewart was through the skies due to the successful film adaptation of the series written by Stephenie Meyer: Twilight – 48%. Thanks to the films she starred in with Robert Pattinson in a youth romance surrounded by vampires, the actress’s name had become quite profitable, so new opportunities arose on the big screen such as The Runaways – 69%, where she played rocker Joan Jett.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

But another of the biggest bets he was part of was Snow White and the Huntsman – 48%, where he shared the scene with Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth. The film produced by Universal did not have a very good reception from the critics, however, the public seemed delighted to see the two stars of the moment in an adaptation of the classic tale where the princess had become a warrior.

With a rather dark tone and the presence of the three actors, the success of the film was so remarkable that a second installment was chosen, The Hunter and The Ice Queen – 17%, although now Stewart had been left out of the project after the scandal that was generated around an alleged romance with the director of the same film, Rupert Sanders. Since then there has been no interest in the actress returning to play the princess, but everything seems to indicate that it is she who is now looking to return to the character.

Keep reading: Spencer: New image of Kristen Stewart as Lady Di and the actor who will play Prince Charles revealed

According to Giant Freakin Robot, the Panic Room actress – 76% are looking to rescue Snow White, but now in another company, Disney. Of course, it would not be a continuity of the 2012 film since, being on the other side, the logical thing would be that the studio seeks to make a live-action of its classic, which by the way was the first animated feature film that Walt Disney presented.

According to reports, Kristen has already had conversations with the studio executives, and although it would not be entirely common for her to return to the character after so long, it is certain that the tone of the story will be completely different prioritizing musical numbers which the actress did not have to face previously. In fact, it has been ensured that it is the same actress who has been looking for the studio to be considered, which means that it has been her initiative to resume the role.

Continue with: Kristen Stewart could star in new Twilight movie

It is worth mentioning that the same year it was released Snow White and the Huntsman, another live-action version of the story was released, where it got closer to the fairy tale with colors, happy songs and a romantic meeting with a prince. Mirror Mirror – 49% starred Lily Collins, Julia Roberts and Armie Hammer, and although it was presented in a sweeter tone, the protagonist was also presented as a brave woman ready to fight.

Two years ago the news broke that Disney was beginning to work on a live-action about Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – 98% where they had Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%), while Benj Pasek (La La Land: A Love Story – 92%) and Justin paul they would be in charge of the music. But the truth is that the studio preferred to prioritize its new adaptation of The Little Mermaid – 92%; Now that Stewart has shown interest in the project, we will have to wait for a response from the executives.

You may also be interested: Kristen Stewart enjoys children discovering LGBTQ representation in her