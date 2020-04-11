Kristen Stewart could be the first lesbian superheroine in Marvel | Instagram

American actress and film director Kristen Stewart wants and has as one of her purposes be the first lesbian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kristen Stewart is considered one of the more independent figures from all over Hollywood and the cinema.

Last April 9 celebrated his birthday number thirty and with him also began a new stage with Projects and goals, among them being the first lesbian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is well known that Marvel it does have LGBT superheroes but unfortunately until now they have not shown in his movies or have published his sexual orientation as is the clear example of Valkyrie in Thor, that is why Stewart wants to change that once and for all.

I’m not the one doing those movies (Marvel), but I’d like to see that (LGBT superheroes), of course. “

Months ago, during an interview, the actress confessed not having a project with Marvel at the moment, but it is a short term goal for her.

Kristen claim to fame for starring as Bella Swan in the saga Twilightas well as is the face from the Parisian fashion house Chanel and the Spanish brand Balenciaga, but he started his career in 1999.

In 2012 it became one of the Hollywood’s most profitable actresses and best paid, just as she was named the best dressed woman in the same year.

Kristen is currently on a new account arrowed by cupid Being with Dylan Meyer, who is her partner, something that has put her on everyone’s lips, being seen hugging and kissing for the first time on August 16.

Stewart’s new conquest is a famous screenwriter which he knows about 5 years ago.

.