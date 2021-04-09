Kristaps Porzingis’ tremendous display that relaunches the Dallas Mavericks

In the NBA everything can change in the blink of an eye. Just 24 hours after publicly complaining about his lack of fourth-quarter prominence against Rockets, Kristaps Porzingis has shown his full potential in a memorable match against the Milwaukee Bucks, in which Dallas mavericks beat 116-101. With 26 points, 17 rebounds and 50% shooting from the field, the Latvian showed that he can be that destabilizing player necessary for the Texans to continue moving up positions. They are now just one game away from the Portland Trail Blazers in the battle to be sixth in the Western Conference and avoid the play-in.

