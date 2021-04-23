Kristaps Porzingis posterizes Anthony Davis on his return

Los Angeles forward Lakers, Anthony Davis, received a rude welcome from Kristaps Porzingis of the Mavs on Thursday night, after returning from a nine-week absence

. With AD trying to get back in shape, Porzingis posterized the great man in defense in a reminder of how fast the professional game is. Something tells us that Davis would rather forget the abuse he experienced at the hands of Kristaps Porzingis.

With the Mavericks in play with an eight-point lead late in the first half, Kristaps Porzingis worked from the top of the arc in a mismatch against point guard Dennis Schroeder. Taking the smaller defender off the dribble, the 7’3 Latvian big man took to the air before the defense of the Lakers could turn, leaving Davis defenseless under the basket when KP hit the rock on him.

While Los Angeles had been waiting for the return of its defensive foothold, that hasn’t stopped the Mavericks from ruthlessly attacking the rim for most of the night. Besides his perfect dunk, Kristaps Porzingis He also connected with Luca Doncic early in the game for an equally fierce alley oop with one hand on the rim.

Here the video: