Kristaps Porziņģis is not feeling well at the Mavericks

The player of the Dallas mavericks, Kristaps Porziņģis let the world know that he does not feel good on his team because he is not the center of attention of the Mavs in the NBA.

Kristaps Porziņģis has been the news of the day, as he is practically frustrated with his role in the Dallas team in the NBA.

“Porzingis he’s been frustrated, he often feels more like an afterthought than a co-star ”

Here the data:

“Porzingis has been frustrated, often feeling more like an afterthought than a co-star” next to Doncic, per @espn_macmahon pic.twitter.com/H9wneBF0iR – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2021

Kristaps Porziņģis evidently it has not performed as expected in recent seasons in the NBA due to your injuries. That was one of the reasons the Knicks decided to trade them off their team in the NBA

This season Kristaps Porziņģis averaged 20 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist per game in the NBA.

Luka doncic this season he averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists per game in the NBA.