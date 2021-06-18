Kristaps Porzingis’ feelings about Luka Doncic and Mavs

The player of the Dallas mavericks, Kristaps Porzingis I express your feelings for Luka Doncic and his team in the NBA.

The team of Dallas mavericks they stole the headlines Thursday following the departure of coach Rick Carlisle. Now, more curiosities have come out about the organization of the team.

In the chapter, MacMahon revealed a wealth of news and information, including the issue and ongoing drama between Luka doncic Y Kristaps Porzingis on the NBA.

Here the words of Kristaps Porzingis:

“Kristaps Porzingis he doesn’t enjoy playing Dallas at all, “MacMahon said on the podcast.

That can’t be a good decision regarding Kristaps Porzingis. In the end, their contract is super complicated to negotiate, and if the Mavericks can’t find a business partner, they will have to do whatever they can to fix that relationship at the NBA.

MacMahon added a few very heartfelt words later about the star duo at Dallas Mavericks in the NBA:

“Porzingis and Luka don’t like each other.” They were the words of MacMahon after all this disaster that came to light this Thursday afternoon in the NBA.