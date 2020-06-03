In the last weeks the subject of George Floyd’s murder has been in the eye of the hurricaneFor the brutality with which he died, suffocated by an element of the Minneapolis police, although he never resisted or carried a firearm to take such drastic measures. His only crime was being African American and being in the least suitable time and place.

Since protests over the death of this 46-year-old African-American man have intensified across the neighboring country, especially in Washington –Where there were fires and confrontations between protesters and the police–, at the seat of power they declared a curfew and the lights of the White House were completely extinguished, a truly historical fact that measures the importance of social discontent.

Later we learned that the President of the United States, Mr. Donald trump, he had hidden in all that time in a bunker to avoid being hurt, Miedito? On Monday afternoon, the precise left the ground to give a speech about what happened throughout this weekend, although his words brought more of doubt and uncertainty to American society.

Trump only made a passing reference to Floyd’s death, and did not mention police brutality, institutional racism and other social issues that have allowed such tragedies to continue to be common in Uncle Sam’s land. Instead, Donald Trump “strongly recommended” state governors to deploy the National Guard to stop the protests, and later threatened to illegally use the military if necessary.

Of course, this whole speech alarmed all the people on the streets more, seeking the police to eliminate the brutality with which they treat African-American citizens, because basically Trump told them that he would take the necessary letters as long as the protests were repressed and using the pretext the country’s security against infiltrated groups to destabilize them.

And apparently, there are people who agree with the message that the president sent, one of them is Krist Novoselic. It turns out that the former bassist of Nirvana posted a message on his Facebook account where he congratulated the measures that Donald Trump was taking in the face of the protests: “I know many of you can’t stand it, yet Trump kicked her out of the park with this speech.”.

According to Novoselic, Trump “shouldn’t send troops to the states” because he probably can’t legally do it, but remarks that the tone of his speech was “strong and direct”.

At the same time, He assures that he has not seen any protest despite the media constantly broadcasting such images, such as those that have been everywhere in recent weeks.

Krist Novoselic later hinted that all of these riots were organized by ANTIFA, the group that Donald trump He cataloged as a terrorist and responsible for everything that is happening in the United States. Although he ended his message saying that What the president was referring to in his speech was that he would seek to bring peace at all costs, because that is what all citizens want.

“Imagine that the self-proclaimed ‘patriotic militias’ were mounting this hell. If that were the case, people on the left would be delighted with federal intervention. Most Americans want peace in their communities, and Trump spoke to that wish. The legal details that few understand do not matter. Trump said he would stop the violence and this speaks to many. ”

The publication about the controversial statements of Donald Trump, It was deleted from the official Facebook page of Krist Novoselic, but fortunately a Twitter user named White Scapegoat managed to capture this entire conversation. controversial and it has started discussion in Nirvana fans.

Although some believed it was a fake account or parody – Later the former bassist of the legendary grunge band responded to a comment saying that he had written all of that, saying that he prefers to think for himself.