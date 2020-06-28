The popular typical merenguero Krisspy joins the group of artists who make their support for Luis Abinader’s presidential candidacy official for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM)

In this sense, the interpreter assured that on July 5 there will be a sure change in the Dominican Republic with the victory of Luis Abinader, because the people have asked for it.

With the typical merenguero flavor of Krisppy, together with the unmatched quality of Bonny Cepeda’s classic merengue, closes tonight the cycle of virtual concerts that the presidential candidate has successfully carried out since May. Luis Abinader to bring joy and healthy entertainment to Dominicans in this final stretch towards July 5.

« The change is already felt, » says veteran merengue player Bonny Cepeda, who since the beginning of the campaign has frontally shown his support for the PRM candidate, and will offer tonight a tour of his vast musical repertoire.

The concert will be broadcast from 8 p.m. on all Luis Abinader’s social networks (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube).

Krisppy joins a list of luminaries that in recent weeks have offered their support to the candidate, such as: The Materialist Miriam Cruz, Carlos De La Mota, Milagros German, Roberto Ángel Salcedo, Cecilia Castillo, among others.