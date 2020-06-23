Krispy Kreme of sale in OXXO becomes a trend on Twitter, memes are not lacking | Instagram

After they released the news that the delicious donuts Krispy Kream they will be for sale very soon in the branches of OXXO It went viral causing hundreds of memes on Twitter.

The multinational donut company was founded in 1937You may not know it, but it also has restaurants in the United States in addition to selling its products at gas stations and supermarkets.

The headquarters can be found at Winston-Salem, North Carolina at United StatesIn Mexico, we find delicious donuts throughout the country as their expansion has been very demanding.

Although it is more concentrated in the center and south of the country, it has relatively little time to offer its products to northern Mexico, so we are delighted to enjoy every delicious flavor presented to us.

Although for many Internet users the news is quite great, there is another union that criticizes these measures because in the country we suffer a lot from obesity However, we leave those problems aside to enjoy the donuts that we can find in a more practical way because there are OXXO´s practically anywhere in the country.

Mexico: the coronavirus pandemic has worsened in our country because we have spent years dragging a serious problem of generalized obesity that we must combat. Also Mexico: Krispy Kreme in the OXXO !!!

This news excites many people who have automatically started to share memes related to the occasion such as the chapter in which Homer Simpson goes to hell and his « punishment » is to eat all the donuts in the world, however he finishes them and is hungrier.

Although it is not known if in the whole country they will start selling the famous donuts at the same time or it will be by region, hopefully it will be something in unison so that users stay happy.

