Krispy Kreme Introduces Two New Glazed Donuts Made With Oreo Cookies

Krispy Kreme has created two new donuts made from Oreo cookies. This is the first time in the chain’s history that it has partnered with another brand to create a new chocolate-flavored frosting.

The OREO Cookie Glazed Donut and the OREO Cookie Over-the-Top Donut will be available at participating branches until April 18.

Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said the company “took everything that fans love about Oreo cookies and we frosted it.”

Previously, the company had made donuts for Valentine’s Day covered with pieces of cookies in 2018. A year later they created the Chocolate Glazed Oreo Cookies & Kreme Donut.

In addition to donuts there is also a new frozen drink, the Oreo Mocha Chiller, which is made Espresso mixed with cream covered Oreo chunks and cookie chunks.

A few weeks ago, Krispy Kreme announced that it would give free donuts to those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to giving away a glazed donut with a medium coffee on Mondays for all customers.

Oreo recently also released a line of cookies inspired by singer Lady Gaga’s album “Chromatica.”

