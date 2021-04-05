Krishna VR, the Mexican artist who released her first work on NFT

April 3, 2021 | 5:00 am

21-year-old Mexican photographer and visual artist Krishna VR, She became one of the pioneering artists of Mexican crypto art by putting her most recent work “Sinestesia” up for auction, an animated self-portrait that she exclusively released in NFT format (non-fungible token or non-fungible token).

“Synesthesia” is the first work in a series of dream photos that talks about how a creative perceives the senses and colors and makes them part of his creations.

Synesthesia is a mixture of senses, and when those connections between ideas and senses are generated as creatives, that is when we have a new idea to carry out, explained the artist

This single-edition work will be available for auction within the Foundation, an exclusive platform for creators and artists to sell and auction their NFT and crypto art works, making Krishna one of the first Mexican photographers to have their works for sale on the platform. .

In early March, a digital artwork sold for nearly $ 70 million at Christie’s, a major auction house’s first sale of a work that does not exist in physical form and a testament to the rise of NFTs.

“Everydays: The First 5000 Days” is a digital work by American artist Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple. It is a collage of 5,000 individual images that were made over more than 13 years.

The sale of the work, for a record $ 69.3 million, is the largest ever for a fully digital work and placed Beeple among the top three living artists with the most valuable works, Christie’s said in a tweet.

But it’s not just about artwork, it’s also about tweets like Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter, did.

Dorsey, sold an authenticated version of the first tweet ever for $ 2.9 million.

The image of the tweet “Just setting up my twttr” or setting up my twttr account, which Dorsey published in March 2006 and which was for sale on the Valuables platform since last March 5, was acquired by the businessman Sina Estavi, based in Malaysia.

The sale was made possible thanks to the NFT that allows any virtual object (image, photo, animation, video or musical piece) to be associated with a certificate of authenticity that makes it a unique piece.

The NFT market has exploded in recent months as enthusiasts and investors use their saved money to purchase items that exist online.

The mechanism, created in 2017, covers any virtual object with identity, authenticity and traceability in theory indisputable and inviolable, thanks to the technology called blockchain, used for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.