Kris Moutinho on Sean O’Malley: “When he’s not in front of the camera, he’s as cute as he can be”

Kris Moutinho made a name for himself with the opportunity he was given against Sean O’Malley at UFC 264. Despite his best efforts and little rivalry in the short lead up to the fight, Moutinho came away with a loss.

«It was fun, but I answered him to his face«Kris Moutinho told MMA Fighting about the jokes with O’Malley in the middle of the fight. “He can do whatever he wants. He has a way of being that he only does when he’s in front of a camera. I am the same person that I am in front of the camera, off camera, I am the same person. One hundred percent of the time. He is not the same person »

Notice

«When he’s not in front of the camera, he’s as cute as he can be, does not say a word. When he and his corner are in front of the camera, they talk as much as they can. So we are different, we see things differently. If I don’t like you, you know I don’t like you, and I bring the same energy one hundred percent of the time.

Kris Moutinho, 28, of Milford, Massachusetts, he advanced steadily throughout the planned three rounds. Although he only defended 20% of the punches thrown by O’Malley, Moutinho absorbed enough damage for referee Herb Dean to stop the action with thirty seconds remaining in the third round.

«I feel like he was freaking out a little towards the end«Said Moutinho. ‘I was a little scared towards the end. If it had been a five-round fight, I would have been a little more scared. I think I was pressuring him, I think he was tired. I think he was going at a pace that eventually would have worn him down.

Advertisement