Kris Moutinho disagrees with Herb Dean’s arrest at UFC 264

He may have taken one of the beatings of the year, but Kris moutinho gained more than bruises and a bloody nose after the UFC 264.

Moutinho made his debut on the octagon by opening the PPV Main Card before one of the great promises of the UFC, Sean O’Malley, and despite having taken the fight with eleven days notice and having assimilated more than two hundred significant blows, Herb Dean He decided he had seen enough punishment with only thirty seconds left until the end of the third round.

The experienced referee’s decision caught a majority by surprise who thought the fighter deserved to lose “standing up,” so to speak. That is, on the judges’ cards.

Three days after the entertaining fight, Moutinho spoke for the first time about it, assuring that Dean rushed to stop the fight.

“I definitely think he stopped it very soon,” Coutinho said in an interview with MMA Junkie Radio. But I’m not going to sit here criticizing Herb Dean, because he seems to be a great guy and a great referee. I’ve seen him make good decisions, but there are times when you make bad decisions. I have seen fighters who look like they are going to die in the cage and their fights are not stopped. You can see Rory MacDonald’s fight with Robbie Lawler where he came into four and a half rounds with his shattered and bloody face, and they didn’t stop that fight. There were thirty seconds left and I was still on my feet throwing punches, so yes, I am somewhat angry. “

O’Malley and Moutinho travel very different paths. The one is 6-1 in the UFC and has the full endorsement of the promotion to be their next superstar. Moutinho, for his part, debuted in a fight that will surely go down in history as one of the most uneven in the history of the organization. However, the fighter with Portuguese roots believes that if he runs into ‘Sugar’ again, the result will be very different.

“He’s never going to want to fight me again,” Moutinho said. And if it does, there are a lot of different things that I’m going to implement. The leg kicks were working. I connected quite a few. I must have attached myself to them. There are many areas that my coaches and I are going to work on to improve from this experience. It could be 135 pounds, it could be 125 pounds. We are going to improve and we are going to continue progressing, “he said.

