Kris Middelton defeated the Miami Heat with lethal Game Winner

The Milwaukee Bucks player, Khris middleton defeated the team of Miami Heat to beat them in the first game of the playoffs of the NBA 2021.

Khris middleton with eight seconds remaining in overtime, he grabbed the ball with great confidence to make the shot from medium distance to leave the team lying down. Miami Heat after the defeat in the NBA.

Here the shot:

Khris middleton He finished the game with an amount of 27 points 6 rebounds and 6 assists against the team of Miami Heat on the NBA.

The wing-ivot Khris middleton He was the best scorer of the Milwaukee Bucks team with a tremendous figure which helped a lot to get in the first game for them in the playoffs against the Miami Heats of the NBA this season.