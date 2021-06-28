Kris Kristofferson, eight decades of a ‘singer’

Per Ole HagenGetty Images

This June 22, Kris kristofferson turns 85. Along with an outstanding career as a singer, he has developed an interesting and varied career as an actor that begins in the 60s, goes throughThe heaven’s Door‘and ends in this century, with the saga’Blade‘and more secondary roles. Although with some surprises. We review his professional life.

1 Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973)

Born on June 22, 1936 in Brownsville (Texas), he began his career as a country singer in the iconic Nashville. In 1971 he made his first foray into film in Dennis Hopper’s damn ‘The Last Movie’. Two years later, he entered Sam Peckinpah’s fixed crew with this twilight western in which he played Billy the Kid. In the photo, with James Coburn.

2 Alicia doesn’t live here anymore (1974)

At the command of another great, Martin Scorsese, in a film where almost all the protagonism is taken by Ellen Burstyn. He is one of the clients of your restaurant …

3 I want the head of Alfredo García (1974)

Again recruited by Peckinpah, for a dusty, excessive and bloody neowestern where he coincided with the explosive Isela Vega, Warren Oates, Gig Young, Robert Webber, Emilio Fernández… well, the crème de la crème. In 1978, the actor and the director met for the last time in ‘Convoy’.

4 A Star is Born (1976)

The actor tried to overshadow the diva Barbra Streisand, or at least not be very covered by her, in this umpteenth remake of the story of the artist who triumphs while her partner is plummeting. Directed Frank Pierson.

5 The Impure Days of the Stranger (1974)

Kristofferson is played with more relaxed characters (and with more erotic connotations), like the one in this film by Lewis John Carlino about an English widow (Sarah Miles) in need of a man by her side. And love comes from the sea.

6 Two plus one … equals two (1977)

Sports comedieta without much value where he had a blast doing goofs with another sex symbol like Burt Reynolds. In the middle of the ‘sandwich’, Jill Clayburgh in non-intense mode. Behind the scenes, Michael Ritchie.

7 Freedom Road (1979)

Filmed for television, and made by Ján Kádar, he has the curiosity to coincide with the recently deceased Muhammad Ali, in the role of a former slave with the possibility of entering politics at the end of the 19th century.

8 Heaven’s Gate (1980)

Kris Kristofferson was lucky enough to be in the cast of Michael Cimino’s fascinating and immense film about the fights between ‘natives’ and immigrants in the USA of a nineteenth century that ended in battles. In the picture, with Isabelle Huppert, such a tender prostitute, and victim, like him.

9 A Business Woman (1981)

A film that is not among the best rated by Alan J. Pakula and in which he shared the limelight with Jane Fonda. The world of finance and its mop stabs.

10 Songwriter (1984)

Kristofferson is faithful to his directors (or they to him), and Alan Rudolph directed him in this feature film and, later, in ‘Inquietudes’ (1985), where he had as a sidekick another country myth, Willie Nelson.

11 Big Top Pee-wee (1988)

After television westerns like that remake of ‘Stagecoach’ and ‘The last days of Frank and Jesse James’, and the series ‘Amerika’, he had a fun time with Pee-wee Herman, where he played the owner of a circus. It was signed by Randal Kleiser.

12 Millennium (1989)

Considered one of the most ridiculous and unnecessary sci-fi films of a decade of the 80 that already gave its last tail, Kris Kristofferson, in addition, had to endure the platinum carding of a former Charlie’s Angel without luck, Cheryl Ladd, too singer like him. And the truth is that both ‘sing’ a lot in this nonsense of Michael Anderson.

13 Lone Star (1996)

John Sayles rescued him from the look-and-throw products and the food jobs without more, thanks to this thriller about the investigation of the death of a Mexican in a Texas town. Also in the cast, Chris Cooper.

14 Blade (1998)

With few expectations of reviving his film career, and very focused on the musical, he entered this saga of vampires that has quite a good press. The photo belongs to the third installment, ‘Blade Trinity’. The worst thing about her role: those manes!

15 A Soldier’s Daughter Never Cries (1998)

Another exception in this last part of his career was James Ivory’s adaptation of Kayley Jones’ book. What the filmmaker likes the most is concentrated here, that is, placing his characters abroad and releasing them to see how they develop outside of what is now called a ‘comfort zone’. In this case, in Paris.

16 Planet of the Apes (2001)

No, it wasn’t Kristofferson’s fault that the film was received with nails, and no one wants to rank it among the best of Tim Burton.

17 Silver City (2004)

Repeating with John Sayles, this time, in a political thriller with Chris Cooper and a long cast: Richard Dreyfuss, Daryl Hannah, Maria Bello, Tim Roth, Danny Huston …

18 The Jacket (2005)

As a troupe of Adrien Brody, who played a former Gulf War soldier with mental problems. He was Dr. Thomas Becker.

19 Fast Food Nation (2006)

The author of ‘Boyhood’ and the imminent ‘We all want something’, Richard Linklater, adapted a book by Eric Schlosser that hit the big fast food chains. In the photo, Kristofferson with Greg Kinnear.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io