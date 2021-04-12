Kris Jenner’s Best Investment Is Priceless

For Kris jenner, home is where her kids are.

While she’s the most famous momager in the business, family always comes first for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. In an exclusive sneak peek from her conversation with editor Kristina O’Neill for WSJ Magazine’s The One, airing April 12, the mom of six reflects on the moments with her loved ones that have meant so much to her.

“The best investment I’ve ever made, personally, is the investment I’ve made in raising my kids,” Kris, who is mom to Kourtney kardashian, Kim kardashian, Khloe kardashian, Rob kardashian, Kendall jenner and Kylie jenner, says. “And the best investment I’ve made in spending time with my mom, who’s 86. Those are my emotional investments, which mean so much to me.”

While Kris has been at the top of her business game for years, she’s admitted that there was a time where she wasn’t as savvy with her finances. As the 65-year-old mogul and WSJ. Magazine’s digital cover star recently told the outlet, she had to learn how to pay the bills after her 1991 divorce from Robert Kardashian Sr.