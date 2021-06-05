Kris Jenner wants Kourtney to grow old with Scott Disick. Yep, even though Kourtney is obsessed with Travis Barker on IRL, on the reality show her momager wishes she would grow old with her baby daddy.

In this Thursday’s teaser trailer, Kris tells Kourtney that she would love for her and Scott Disick to grow up together.

“You guys look like you’re at prom,” Kris says as she looks at an old photo of Kourtney and Scott. “Listen, there is nothing that I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone and be happy and be content and at peace … and, it would be very fabulous if that was the father of your children, you know?”

Kourtney sarcastically replies, ‘Wouldn’t that be a dream?’ While Kris says, “He fits in well with us because we’ve been together for so long. I think at this point, from what he tells me, he would love it to be you and him. “

Meanwhile, Kourtney says in an interview that she is sick of talking about her and Scott getting back together.

“My whole family, for a couple of years, has loved getting Scott and I back together. It’s frustrating because Scott and I have had our private conversations, but sometimes I just don’t care that it’s such a conversation all the time, so I’ll just kindly ignore it. “

Interesting, don’t you think? In real life, Kourtney is dating Travis Barker, they are always showing their love and passion. Scott is with Amelia Hamlin in her early 20s. But the momager dreams of Kourtney and Scott going back and getting old together … Awwww.

So, Kris Jenner wants Kourtney to grow old with Scott Disick. Cirkus!

By the way, Kourtney bought a little house in Palm Springs, California, last week, and it cost more than $ 10 million dollars. She, showed her new house on Memorial Day weekend, in her Insta, obviously, celebrated with Travis and their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

